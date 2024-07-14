PFG Advisors Grows Stock Holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

PFG Advisors boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,591 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 96 shares during the period. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tobam grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 2,275.0% during the 4th quarter. Tobam now owns 285 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 273 shares during the period. Accordant Advisory Group Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Security National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $29,000. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. grew its stake in shares of Emerson Electric by 148.0% during the 4th quarter. Cape Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 315 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 188 shares during the period. Finally, Burkett Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Emerson Electric during the 4th quarter valued at $32,000. 74.30% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Emerson Electric Stock Up 0.4 %

Shares of Emerson Electric stock traded up $0.44 during trading on Friday, reaching $114.59. The company had a trading volume of 2,082,607 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,002,969. The company has a market cap of $65.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.96 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $110.43 and its 200-day moving average is $106.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 1.18. Emerson Electric Co. has a fifty-two week low of $83.10 and a fifty-two week high of $116.76.

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The industrial products company reported $1.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.29 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 64.97% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.09 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.47 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Investors of record on Friday, May 17th were given a dividend of $0.525 per share. This represents a $2.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 16th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio is presently 11.24%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on shares of Emerson Electric in a research note on Monday, July 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $135.00 price objective for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $123.00 to $138.00 in a report on Thursday, May 9th. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $133.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 8th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Emerson Electric from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 17th. Finally, Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $123.44.

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

