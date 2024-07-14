PFG Advisors Decreases Position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW)

PFG Advisors trimmed its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKW – Free Report) by 11.8% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 2,938 shares of the company’s stock after selling 393 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stevard LLC boosted its position in ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. Stevard LLC now owns 9,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 178.5% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 12,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $972,000 after acquiring an additional 8,207 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $407,000. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 103.5% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 81,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,170,000 after acquiring an additional 41,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its position in shares of ARK Next Generation Internation ETF by 13,025.0% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:ARKW traded up $1.46 on Friday, hitting $80.95. The company had a trading volume of 142,686 shares, compared to its average volume of 232,233. ARK Next Generation Internation ETF has a 52-week low of $49.92 and a 52-week high of $85.00. The business has a 50 day moving average of $77.56 and a 200 day moving average of $76.77. The company has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a PE ratio of 64.77 and a beta of 2.04.

ARK Next Generation Internation ETF Profile

The ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund is an actively managed fund with a broad mandate to invest in companies its managers have identified as benefiting from an infrastructure shift away from hardware and software toward cloud and mobile.

