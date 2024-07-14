PFG Advisors Buys Shares of 1,588 Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

PFG Advisors acquired a new position in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 1,588 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in ALB. Comerica Bank bought a new position in shares of Albemarle in the 3rd quarter worth about $4,897,000. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its holdings in Albemarle by 12.2% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 12,574 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Albemarle by 5.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 283,876 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $48,270,000 after buying an additional 14,593 shares during the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its position in Albemarle by 7.9% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 58,716 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $9,984,000 after purchasing an additional 4,317 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS increased its position in Albemarle by 242.9% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 115,261 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $16,653,000 after purchasing an additional 81,646 shares during the last quarter. 92.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ALB stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $97.87. The company had a trading volume of 1,968,423 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,471,919. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.59, a PEG ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.57. Albemarle Co. has a 12 month low of $90.32 and a 12 month high of $246.00. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.17 and its 200 day moving average is $120.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 2.84.

Albemarle ( NYSE:ALB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.09). The firm had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.29 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 14.53% and a net margin of 4.02%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 47.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $10.32 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Albemarle Co. will post 1.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 14th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 14th. Albemarle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.18%.

In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total transaction of $194,950.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 4,743 shares in the company, valued at $626,882.31. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CAO John Clarence Barichivich III sold 1,475 shares of Albemarle stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.17, for a total value of $194,950.75. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 4,743 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $626,882.31. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Mark Richard Mummert sold 843 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.53, for a total transaction of $114,251.79. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,802 shares in the company, valued at approximately $921,875.06. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.38% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of Albemarle from $137.00 to $100.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Scotiabank restated a “sector perform” rating and set a $135.00 price objective (down previously from $150.00) on shares of Albemarle in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on shares of Albemarle from $125.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on Albemarle from $188.00 to $178.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Albemarle from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the company from $137.00 to $156.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 10th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Albemarle has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $148.32.

Albemarle Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets engineered specialty chemicals worldwide. It operates through three segments: Energy Storage, Specialties and Ketjen. The Energy Storage segment offers lithium compounds, including lithium carbonate, lithium hydroxide, and lithium chloride; technical services for the handling and use of reactive lithium products; and lithium-containing by-products recycling services.

