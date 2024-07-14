PFG Advisors Buys 154 Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH)

PFG Advisors grew its stake in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCSH – Free Report) by 2.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,686 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 154 shares during the quarter. PFG Advisors’ holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $594,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stone Point Wealth LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 33.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Point Wealth LLC now owns 68,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,293,000 after purchasing an additional 17,085 shares in the last quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. DecisionPoint Financial LLC now owns 57,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,451,000 after acquiring an additional 4,525 shares in the last quarter. Bouchey Financial Group Ltd bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $15,041,000. Robinson Smith Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $327,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Financial Markets increased its stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 1,081.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 2,655,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $205,472,000 after acquiring an additional 2,430,983 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF stock traded up $0.14 during trading on Friday, hitting $77.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,840,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,881,370. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.10. Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $74.43 and a 52 week high of $77.83.

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 3rd. Investors of record on Monday, July 1st were paid a $0.2559 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 1st.

The Vanguard Short-Term Corporate Bond ETF (VCSH) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-weighted index of investment-grade, fixed-rate corporate bonds with maturities between 1 and 5 years. VCSH was launched on Nov 19, 2009 and is managed by Vanguard.

