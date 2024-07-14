Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC lifted its stake in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Free Report) by 42.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 290,100 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after buying an additional 86,117 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras were worth $4,412,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras during the fourth quarter worth about $206,000. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 14.8% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $319,000 after purchasing an additional 2,571 shares in the last quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC boosted its holdings in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras by 60.1% in the fourth quarter. Dfpg Investments LLC now owns 37,734 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 14,164 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,375,000. Finally, Sapient Capital LLC acquired a new position in Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $421,000.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group upped their price target on Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from $17.20 to $17.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 25th. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $21.20 to $17.70 in a report on Wednesday, May 15th. HSBC raised Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target for the company in a report on Monday, March 25th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $16.80 to $17.90 in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.56.

Shares of Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $15.09. 9,251,438 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,157,125. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras has a 1 year low of $13.02 and a 1 year high of $17.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.81. The business has a 50-day moving average of $15.03 and a 200-day moving average of $15.83.

Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras (NYSE:PBR – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.09). Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras had a return on equity of 31.07% and a net margin of 22.46%. The company had revenue of $23.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.63 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.11 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras will post 3.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a Variable dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.0288 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 13th. Petróleo Brasileiro S.A. – Petrobras’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 26.45%.

Petróleo Brasileiro SA – Petrobras explores, produces, and sells oil and gas in Brazil and internationally. The company operates through Exploration and Production; Refining, Transportation and Marketing; and Gas and Power. It also engages in prospecting, drilling, refining, processing, trading, and transporting crude oil from producing onshore and offshore oil fields, and shale or other rocks, as well as oil products, natural gas, and other liquid hydrocarbons.

