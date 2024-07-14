PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Shares Acquired by Capital Wealth Planning LLC

Capital Wealth Planning LLC increased its stake in shares of PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Free Report) by 48.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,993 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,546 shares during the quarter. Capital Wealth Planning LLC’s holdings in PDD were worth $1,975,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. ClariVest Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in PDD by 16,807.0% in the first quarter. ClariVest Asset Management LLC now owns 16,907 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,965,000 after acquiring an additional 16,807 shares during the last quarter. OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $4,142,000. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in PDD by 1.2% in the first quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 14,010 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,629,000 after acquiring an additional 168 shares during the last quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd lifted its stake in PDD by 6.1% in the first quarter. IvyRock Asset Management HK Ltd now owns 678,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,891,000 after acquiring an additional 38,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Eos Management L.P. purchased a new position in PDD in the first quarter worth approximately $879,000. 29.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get PDD alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on PDD. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of PDD from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $145.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Friday, May 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $191.00 to $206.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Benchmark boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $185.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $188.33.

PDD Price Performance

NASDAQ PDD traded up $3.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $142.42. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,882,968 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,379,559. The stock has a market cap of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.24 and a beta of 0.63. PDD Holdings Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $74.48 and a fifty-two week high of $164.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $143.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 2.09 and a current ratio of 2.09.

PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a net margin of 26.93% and a return on equity of 45.04%. Analysts forecast that PDD Holdings Inc. will post 11.41 EPS for the current year.

PDD Company Profile

(Free Report)

PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PDD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PDD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.