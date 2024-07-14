PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD) Receives $188.33 Consensus Price Target from Brokerages

PDD Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) has received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the nine analysts that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $188.33.
PDD has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Benchmark increased their price target on PDD from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on PDD from $195.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Barclays increased their price target on PDD from $178.00 to $224.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 24th. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price target on PDD from $180.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, UBS Group upped their target price on PDD from $248.00 to $272.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 22nd.
Shares of PDD stock opened at $142.42 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $195.95 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86, a PEG ratio of 0.25 and a beta of 0.63. PDD has a one year low of $74.48 and a one year high of $164.69. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $143.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $134.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.09 and a quick ratio of 2.09.
PDD (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 22nd. The company reported $2.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $1.19. The firm had revenue of $12.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.62 billion. PDD had a return on equity of 45.04% and a net margin of 26.93%. As a group, research analysts forecast that PDD will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current year.
PDD Holdings Inc, a multinational commerce group, owns and operates a portfolio of businesses. It operates Pinduoduo, an e-commerce platform that offers products in various categories, including agricultural produce, apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverage, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care, sports and fitness items and auto accessories; and Temu, an online marketplace.
