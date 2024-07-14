Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Position Boosted by TimesSquare Capital Management LLC

TimesSquare Capital Management LLC grew its position in Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Free Report) by 0.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 709,651 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,239 shares during the quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Paycor HCM were worth $13,796,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,824.7% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 3,029 shares during the period. Handelsbanken Fonder AB acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $203,000. Archford Capital Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $206,000. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the fourth quarter worth about $230,000. Finally, Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paycor HCM in the first quarter worth about $223,000. 36.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PYCR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 13th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $30.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Paycor HCM from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.60.

PYCR traded up $0.17 during trading on Friday, reaching $12.43. 1,042,961 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,369,257. Paycor HCM, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $10.92 and a fifty-two week high of $27.50. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $13.05 and a 200 day moving average price of $17.21.

Paycor HCM (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $187.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.35 million. Paycor HCM had a negative net margin of 11.11% and a positive return on equity of 2.09%. On average, analysts anticipate that Paycor HCM, Inc. will post 0.19 EPS for the current year.

Paycor HCM, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders.

