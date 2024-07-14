Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC) CEO Chad R. Richison Sells 1,950 Shares

Paycom Software, Inc. (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) CEO Chad R. Richison sold 1,950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.20, for a total value of $273,390.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 3,023,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $423,923,861.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of PAYC stock opened at $148.43 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $155.05 and its 200 day moving average price is $179.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.63 billion, a PE ratio of 18.08, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.16. Paycom Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $139.50 and a 52-week high of $374.04.

Paycom Software (NYSE:PAYC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The software maker reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.96 by $2.29. Paycom Software had a return on equity of 32.84% and a net margin of 26.91%. The business had revenue of $499.88 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.89 million. Analysts expect that Paycom Software, Inc. will post 6.37 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 28th were issued a $0.375 dividend. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 24th. Paycom Software’s payout ratio is 18.27%.

A number of research firms recently weighed in on PAYC. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $193.00 to $162.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on shares of Paycom Software from $170.00 to $147.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 20th. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Paycom Software from $185.00 to $170.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 6th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Paycom Software from $200.00 to $190.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Paycom Software in a report on Thursday, May 2nd. Sixteen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Paycom Software presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $237.81.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sylebra Capital LLC acquired a new position in Paycom Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $253,196,000. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its position in Paycom Software by 16,173.6% in the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 787,803 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $162,855,000 after acquiring an additional 782,962 shares in the last quarter. ValueAct Holdings L.P. acquired a new stake in Paycom Software in the fourth quarter valued at $125,686,000. Boston Trust Walden Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Paycom Software during the 4th quarter worth $48,865,000. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Paycom Software by 18.8% during the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,139,511 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $295,441,000 after purchasing an additional 180,202 shares during the period. 87.77% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paycom Software, Inc provides cloud-based human capital management (HCM) solution delivered as software-as-a-service for small to mid-sized companies in the United States. It offers functionality and data analytics that businesses need to manage the employment life cycle from recruitment to retirement.

