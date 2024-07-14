Pax Dollar Price Hits $1.00 (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on July 14th. One Pax Dollar token can now be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00001666 BTC on exchanges. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $117.36 million and $441,844.26 worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Pax Dollar Profile

Pax Dollar (CRYPTO:USDP) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 117,399,806 tokens. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official message board is medium.com/@paxosstandard.

Pax Dollar Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Pax Dollar (USDP) is a stablecoin pegged to the US dollar, created by Paxos. It provides stability in the volatile cryptocurrency market and serves as a medium of exchange, store of value, and hedging tool. USDP is widely used for transactions, trading, and investment purposes.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Pax Dollar should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.

