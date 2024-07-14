Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank cut its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin Co. (NYSE:PH – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,700 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 16,900 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned approximately 0.30% of Parker-Hannifin worth $213,812,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 2.3% in the first quarter. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC now owns 851 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $473,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares during the last quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC boosted its holdings in Parker-Hannifin by 60.6% during the first quarter. Harbor Investment Advisory LLC now owns 53 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC grew its position in Parker-Hannifin by 40.0% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 70 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares during the period. Essex Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 4.3% in the first quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $300,000 after acquiring an additional 22 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. raised its holdings in shares of Parker-Hannifin by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beaumont Asset Management L.L.C. now owns 3,071 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. 82.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PH stock traded up $9.74 on Friday, hitting $537.90. The stock had a trading volume of 800,939 shares, compared to its average volume of 703,999. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $525.05 and its 200-day moving average is $519.88. Parker-Hannifin Co. has a 52-week low of $362.49 and a 52-week high of $570.15. The firm has a market capitalization of $69.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.35, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.87.

Parker-Hannifin ( NYSE:PH Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The industrial products company reported $6.51 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.10 by $0.41. Parker-Hannifin had a net margin of 13.95% and a return on equity of 29.40%. The firm had revenue of $5.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.07 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $5.93 EPS. Parker-Hannifin’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Parker-Hannifin Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 10th were paid a $1.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th. This is a positive change from Parker-Hannifin’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.21%. Parker-Hannifin’s payout ratio is presently 30.73%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PH shares. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 17th. Argus boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $550.00 to $590.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 6th. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Parker-Hannifin from $575.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 11th. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of Parker-Hannifin from $611.00 to $621.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Finally, Mizuho upgraded Parker-Hannifin from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $550.00 to $650.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $567.81.

In related news, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total transaction of $592,209.15. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other Parker-Hannifin news, VP Jay Reidy sold 572 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $536.49, for a total value of $306,872.28. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $609,989.13. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Berend Bracht sold 1,079 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.85, for a total value of $592,209.15. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 4,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,305,170. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.03% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Parker-Hannifin Corporation manufactures and sells motion and control technologies and systems for various mobile, industrial, and aerospace markets worldwide. The company operates through two segments: Diversified Industrial and Aerospace Systems. The Diversified Industrial segment offers sealing, shielding, thermal products and systems, adhesives, coatings, and noise vibration and harshness solutions; filters, systems, and diagnostics solutions to ensure purity and remove contaminants from fuel, air, oil, water, and other liquids and gases; connectors used in fluid and gas handling; and hydraulic, pneumatic, and electromechanical components and systems for builders and users of mobile and industrial machinery and equipment.

