Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF) Declares $0.11 Dividend

Paramount Resources Ltd. (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) announced a dividend on Saturday, July 6th, investing.com reports. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, July 16th will be given a dividend of 0.1092 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a yield of 5.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 15th.

Paramount Resources Price Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS PRMRF opened at $23.24 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.67 and a beta of 2.62. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $23.13 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.38. Paramount Resources has a 1 year low of $18.19 and a 1 year high of $24.95.

Paramount Resources (OTCMKTS:PRMRF – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $335.51 million during the quarter. Paramount Resources had a net margin of 19.75% and a return on equity of 9.82%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $37.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Tuesday, April 9th.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd. explores for and develops conventional and unconventional petroleum and natural gas reserves and resources in Canada. The company holds interests in the Karr and Wapiti Montney properties covering an area of 109,000 net acres located south of the city of Grande Prairie, Alberta; Kaybob North Duvernay development and natural gas producing properties covering an area of 124,000 net acres located in west-central Alberta; and Willesden Green Duvernay development in central Alberta and shale gas producing properties in the Horn River Basin in northeast British Columbia covering an area of 249,000 net acres.

