Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW) Shares Purchased by Nvwm LLC

Nvwm LLC raised its stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 94.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,414 shares of the network technology company’s stock after buying an additional 5,045 shares during the quarter. Nvwm LLC’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $2,959,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Harbour Investments Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Investments Inc. now owns 1,566 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. Creative Planning increased its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 21.3% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,870 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $10,754,000 after purchasing an additional 8,059 shares during the period. Graham Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks during the third quarter worth about $1,031,000. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 6.0% in the third quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 770,576 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $180,679,000 after purchasing an additional 43,956 shares during the period. Finally, Raleigh Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 41.8% in the third quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 207 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 61 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.82% of the company’s stock.

In other Palo Alto Networks news, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total transaction of $497,517.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 20,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,292,166.92. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $288.24, for a total transaction of $10,376,640.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 1,295,567 shares in the company, valued at $373,434,232.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, President William D. Jenkins, Jr. sold 1,621 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.92, for a total value of $497,517.32. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 20,501 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,292,166.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 428,391 shares of company stock worth $136,147,317 over the last ninety days. 3.30% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

PANW has been the topic of several recent research reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Friday, June 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $380.00 target price on the stock. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Palo Alto Networks from $327.00 to $334.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Palo Alto Networks from $405.00 to $385.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Oppenheimer restated an “outperform” rating and set a $330.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $360.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $326.29.

Shares of Palo Alto Networks stock traded up $5.46 on Friday, reaching $336.50. 1,790,558 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,614,522. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 1-year low of $201.17 and a 1-year high of $380.84. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.96 billion, a PE ratio of 48.91, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 1.14. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $316.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $309.53.

Palo Alto Networks (NASDAQ:PANW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The network technology company reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $1.98 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.97 billion. Palo Alto Networks had a return on equity of 32.74% and a net margin of 31.42%. Palo Alto Networks’s revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.38 earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Palo Alto Networks, Inc. will post 2.94 EPS for the current year.

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

