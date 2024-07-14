Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ) Announces $0.39 Quarterly Dividend

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 (NASDAQ:OXSQZ – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Saturday, July 13th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, July 15th will be given a dividend of 0.3906 per share on Wednesday, July 31st. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.41%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 15th.

Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:OXSQZ opened at $24.39 on Friday. Oxford Square Capital Corp. – 6 has a 1-year low of $23.27 and a 1-year high of $24.60. The company’s fifty day moving average is $24.30 and its two-hundred day moving average is $24.26.

