OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Up 116.7% in June

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCM stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

