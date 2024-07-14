OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM) Short Interest Up 116.7% in June

OTC Markets Group Inc. (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) saw a significant increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 1,300 shares, an increase of 116.7% from the June 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 11,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

OTC Markets Group Stock Down 0.4 %

OTCM stock opened at $48.50 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $580.55 million, a PE ratio of 21.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.54. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.39 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.08. OTC Markets Group has a fifty-two week low of $48.25 and a fifty-two week high of $64.99.

OTC Markets Group (OTCMKTS:OTCM – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The financial services provider reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $27.66 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $28.38 million. OTC Markets Group had a return on equity of 73.70% and a net margin of 24.95%. Equities analysts forecast that OTC Markets Group will post 2.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

OTC Markets Group Announces Dividend

OTC Markets Group Company Profile

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 6th were given a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.48%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 6th. OTC Markets Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.00%.

OTC Markets Group Inc operates regulated markets for trading 12,000 U.S. and international securities. Its data-driven disclosure standards form the foundation of its three public markets: OTCQX Best Market, OTCQB Venture Market, and Pink Open Market. The company's OTC Link Alternative Trading Systems (ATSs) provide critical market infrastructure that broker-dealers rely on to facilitate trading.

