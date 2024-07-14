Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Origin Agritech Price Performance

NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.

About Origin Agritech

Origin Agritech Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an agricultural biotechnology in the People's Republic of China. The company engages in the development and distribution of seed products; and research on genetically enhanced breeding technologies in agricultural crops. Its products include corn, soybean, canola, and rice seeds.

