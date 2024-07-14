Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Origin Agritech (NASDAQ:SEED – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Origin Agritech Price Performance
NASDAQ:SEED opened at $3.50 on Wednesday. Origin Agritech has a 12 month low of $1.37 and a 12 month high of $6.38. The business’s 50-day moving average is $5.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.53.
About Origin Agritech
See Also
