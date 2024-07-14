ORIC Pharmaceuticals’ (ORIC) Outperform Rating Reiterated at Oppenheimer

Oppenheimer reiterated their outperform rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a $17.00 target price on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on ORIC. Citigroup decreased their price objective on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an overweight rating on shares of ORIC Pharmaceuticals in a report on Thursday, June 20th. HC Wainwright increased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $15.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on ORIC Pharmaceuticals from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 27th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $19.50.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals Stock Up 4.8 %

Shares of ORIC opened at $10.06 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $8.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.20. ORIC Pharmaceuticals has a 52-week low of $5.27 and a 52-week high of $16.65.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ORIC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.07. Research analysts anticipate that ORIC Pharmaceuticals will post -1.68 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 27.9% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,882,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,628,000 after acquiring an additional 629,536 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 140.5% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,566,736 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,543,000 after acquiring an additional 915,175 shares in the last quarter. NEA Management Company LLC purchased a new position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $20,625,000. Vivo Capital LLC raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 9.2% in the fourth quarter. Vivo Capital LLC now owns 849,681 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,817,000 after acquiring an additional 71,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in ORIC Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 126,030 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 1,180 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 95.05% of the company’s stock.

ORIC Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery and development of therapies for treatment of cancers in the United States. Its clinical stage product candidates include ORIC-114, a brain penetrant orally bioavailable irreversible inhibitor, currently under Phase 1b study, which is designed to selectively target epidermal growth factor receptor and human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 with high potency towards exon 20 insertion mutations; ORIC-944, an allosteric inhibitor of the polycomb repressive complex 2 for prostate cancer, currently under Phase 1b study; and ORIC-533, an orally bioavailable small molecule inhibitor of CD73, currently under Phase 1b study, being developed for resistance to chemotherapy- and immunotherapy-based treatment regimens.

