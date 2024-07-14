Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE) Director Acquires C$20,361.00 in Stock

Orezone Gold Co. (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) Director Alun Robert Doyle bought 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of C$0.68 per share, for a total transaction of C$20,361.00.

Shares of ORE opened at C$1.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average is C$1.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.30 and a current ratio of 2.56. Orezone Gold Co. has a fifty-two week low of C$0.87 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$404.42 million and a P/E ratio of -14.88.

Orezone Gold (CVE:ORE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported C$0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of C$0.05 by C($0.02). The firm had revenue of C$87.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$88.32 million. Research analysts predict that Orezone Gold Co. will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms recently issued reports on ORE. Raymond James cut their target price on Orezone Gold from C$1.40 to C$1.15 in a research report on Thursday. TD Securities cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.25 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 15th. Ventum Financial cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.70 to C$1.50 in a research report on Thursday. Pi Financial cut their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.60 to C$1.50 in a research report on Tuesday, April 2nd. Finally, CIBC increased their price target on Orezone Gold from C$1.25 to C$1.50 in a research report on Wednesday.

Orezone Gold Corporation engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of resource properties. Its flagship property is the 90%-owned BomborÃ© gold project located in Burkina Faso, West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2008 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

