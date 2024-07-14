Orchid (OXT) Price Reaches $0.0704 on Top Exchanges

Orchid (OXT) traded up 2.5% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on July 14th. In the last seven days, Orchid has traded 7.4% higher against the US dollar. Orchid has a market cap of $69.02 million and $2.02 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orchid token can currently be bought for $0.0704 or 0.00000117 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Orchid alerts:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.32 or 0.00012206 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.54 or 0.00009237 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 2.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $59,994.34 or 0.99989439 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001021 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000067 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.27 or 0.00012122 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.31 or 0.00007181 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000047 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $40.46 or 0.00067435 BTC.

Orchid Token Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. It was first traded on December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 979,779,108 tokens. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com.

Orchid Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 979,779,107.8279902 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.0688773 USD and is up 1.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 136 active market(s) with $1,624,071.26 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Orchid Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Orchid and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.