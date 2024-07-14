OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Invests $3.59 Million in MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm purchased 175,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,590,000. MINISO Group accounts for approximately 3.1% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 14th largest position.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Avalon Trust Co purchased a new position in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $206,000. Handelsinvest Investeringsforvaltning bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $231,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC bought a new stake in MINISO Group during the 1st quarter valued at about $249,000. 17.16% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get MINISO Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of MINISO Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 30th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company.

MINISO Group Stock Up 1.1 %

NYSE:MNSO traded up $0.21 on Friday, reaching $19.57. 885,586 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,185. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.56 and its 200 day simple moving average is $20.48. MINISO Group Holding Limited has a 12 month low of $15.71 and a 12 month high of $29.92. The company has a market capitalization of $6.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.46, a PEG ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 0.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.18, a quick ratio of 1.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10.

MINISO Group (NYSE:MNSO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter. MINISO Group had a net margin of 16.23% and a return on equity of 26.19%. The firm had revenue of $515.70 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.22 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that MINISO Group Holding Limited will post 1.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About MINISO Group

(Free Report)

MINISO Group Holding Limited, an investment holding company, engages in the retail and wholesale of lifestyle products and pop toy products in China, Asia, the United States, and Europe. The company offers products in various categories, including home decor products, small electronics, textiles, accessories, beauty tools, toys, cosmetics, personal care products, snacks, fragrances and perfumes, and stationeries and gifts under the MINISO and WonderLife brand names; and blind boxes, toy bricks, model figures, model kits, collectible dolls, Ichiban Kuji, sculptures, and other popular toys under the TOP TOY brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MNSO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MINISO Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MINISO Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.