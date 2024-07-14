OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 458,500 Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new position in Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 458,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,131,000. Tencent Music Entertainment Group comprises about 4.5% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 238.1% during the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,805,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,847,000 after purchasing an additional 1,271,426 shares in the last quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB boosted its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 25.1% during the 4th quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,321,517 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,735,000 after acquiring an additional 265,093 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 205.0% during the 4th quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 453,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,087,000 after acquiring an additional 304,876 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,690,000. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its stake in shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group by 1,027.8% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 202,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,271,000 after acquiring an additional 185,000 shares in the last quarter. 24.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:TME traded up $0.15 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.13. 7,837,852 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,840,974. The company has a market capitalization of $25.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.12 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.67 and a current ratio of 2.67. Tencent Music Entertainment Group has a 1-year low of $5.70 and a 1-year high of $15.77. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.78.

Tencent Music Entertainment Group Announces Dividend

Tencent Music Entertainment Group ( NYSE:TME Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 13th. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.01. Tencent Music Entertainment Group had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 9.85%. The firm had revenue of $937.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $904.29 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Tencent Music Entertainment Group will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $0.121 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 31st. This represents a yield of 0.78%. Tencent Music Entertainment Group’s payout ratio is currently 28.26%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have commented on TME shares. Mizuho increased their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Tencent Music Entertainment Group from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $11.00 to $13.50 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $10.50 to $12.30 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 20th. Finally, Benchmark raised their target price on Tencent Music Entertainment Group from $14.00 to $19.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $12.75.

About Tencent Music Entertainment Group

Tencent Music Entertainment Group operates online music entertainment platforms to provide music streaming, online karaoke, and live streaming services in the People's Republic of China. It offers QQ Music, Kugou Music, and Kuwo Music that enable users to discover music in personalized ways; long-form audio content, including audiobooks, podcasts and talk shows, as well as music-oriented video content comprising music videos, live performances, and short videos; and WeSing, which enables users to sing along from its library of karaoke songs and share their performances in audio or video formats with friends.

Featured Stories

