OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd Buys Shares of 28,900 Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER)

OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd bought a new stake in Uber Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:UBER – Free Report) in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 28,900 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,225,000. Uber Technologies makes up approximately 1.9% of OPTIMAS CAPITAL Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest holding.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Highlander Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Highlander Capital Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. PFG Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 374.6% in the first quarter. PFG Investments LLC now owns 63,450 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,885,000 after purchasing an additional 50,080 shares during the last quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 73.0% in the fourth quarter. Compagnie Lombard Odier SCmA now owns 33,535 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $2,065,000 after purchasing an additional 14,153 shares during the last quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Uber Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,112,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp grew its position in shares of Uber Technologies by 54.3% in the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 68,894 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $4,242,000 after purchasing an additional 24,247 shares during the last quarter. 80.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Uber Technologies

In other Uber Technologies news, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,945 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,851,103.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Uber Technologies news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi sold 500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.93, for a total transaction of $32,965,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,656,996 shares in the company, valued at approximately $109,245,746.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Tony West sold 28,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.67, for a total transaction of $1,978,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 96,945 shares in the company, valued at $6,851,103.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 635,984 shares of company stock valued at $42,258,297 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.84% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on UBER. Tigress Financial increased their price target on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 19th. DA Davidson reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $81.00 price target on shares of Uber Technologies in a report on Wednesday, May 8th. Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $88.00 to $83.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. BMO Capital Markets reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $92.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, May 15th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and issued a $80.00 target price on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Thursday, May 16th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $84.41.

Uber Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE UBER traded down $1.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $72.43. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683,659 shares, compared to its average volume of 11,982,862. Uber Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $40.09 and a 1-year high of $82.14. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $68.43 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.21. The firm has a market cap of $151.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 116.82, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 1.36.

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 8th. The ride-sharing company reported ($0.32) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.53). Uber Technologies had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 12.81%. The business had revenue of $10.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.09 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Uber Technologies, Inc. will post 0.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Uber Technologies Profile

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Asia excluding China and Southeast Asia. It operates through three segments: Mobility, Delivery, and Freight. The Mobility segment connects consumers with a range of transportation modalities, such as ridesharing, carsharing, micromobility, rentals, public transit, taxis, and other modalities; and offers riders in a variety of vehicle types, as well as financial partnerships products and advertising services.

