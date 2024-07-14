Oppenheimer Raises Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) Price Target to $950.00

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) had its target price raised by Oppenheimer from $905.00 to $950.00 in a research note published on Thursday morning, Marketbeat reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the retailer’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on COST. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $900.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Citigroup upped their target price on Costco Wholesale from $710.00 to $800.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Friday, May 31st. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $850.00 to $975.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group reissued an outperform rating and issued a $900.00 price target on shares of Costco Wholesale in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Costco Wholesale from $815.00 to $873.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 31st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $799.33.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock opened at $842.90 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $373.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.22, a PEG ratio of 5.60 and a beta of 0.78. Costco Wholesale has a 52 week low of $530.56 and a 52 week high of $896.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $829.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $754.09.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 30th. The retailer reported $3.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.70 by $0.08. Costco Wholesale had a net margin of 2.83% and a return on equity of 30.02%. The company had revenue of $58.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $58.16 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.43 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Costco Wholesale will post 15.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th will be given a dividend of $1.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.75%.

In other news, EVP Russell D. Miller sold 785 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $722.86, for a total value of $567,445.10. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,228,600. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 40,833,870 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,916,118,000 after acquiring an additional 473,702 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the fourth quarter valued at $3,628,694,000. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 3,824,778 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,802,147,000 after purchasing an additional 285,533 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Costco Wholesale by 61,693.5% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 3,105,124 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,049,630,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100,099 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,794,480 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,844,581,000 after buying an additional 85,398 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.48% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

