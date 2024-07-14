Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of MercadoLibre, Inc. (NASDAQ:MELI – Free Report) by 27.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in MercadoLibre were worth $1,801,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wealthspire Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Wealthspire Advisors LLC now owns 391 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Independent Advisor Alliance raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 586 shares of the company’s stock worth $921,000 after purchasing an additional 7 shares during the period. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Contravisory Investment Management Inc. now owns 138 shares of the company’s stock worth $217,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 88 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 8 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of MercadoLibre by 56.3% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 25 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 9 shares during the period. 87.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MercadoLibre Stock Up 3.1 %

MELI stock opened at $1,761.22 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $89.29 billion, a PE ratio of 78.80, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.60. MercadoLibre, Inc. has a twelve month low of $1,126.84 and a twelve month high of $1,825.00. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1,661.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $1,611.42.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MercadoLibre ( NASDAQ:MELI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 2nd. The company reported $6.78 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.64 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $4.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.84 billion. MercadoLibre had a return on equity of 39.46% and a net margin of 7.17%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 36.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $3.97 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that MercadoLibre, Inc. will post 33.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

MELI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. New Street Research cut MercadoLibre from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, May 24th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,990.00 to $1,940.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 27th. Barclays boosted their price objective on MercadoLibre from $1,800.00 to $2,000.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, May 13th. DZ Bank upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $1,685.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upgraded MercadoLibre from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $1,400.00 to $2,100.00 in a research note on Monday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,922.08.

MercadoLibre Profile

(Free Report)

MercadoLibre, Inc operates online commerce platforms in the United States. It operates Mercado Libre Marketplace, an automated online commerce platform that enables businesses, merchants, and individuals to list merchandise and conduct sales and purchases digitally; and Mercado Pago FinTech platform, a financial technology solution platform, which facilitates transactions on and off its marketplaces by providing a mechanism that allows its users to send and receive payments online, as well as allows users to transfer money through their websites or on the apps.

See Also

