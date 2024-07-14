Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Trims Holdings in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in Pool Co. (NASDAQ:POOL – Free Report) by 14.9% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,011 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,759 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Pool were worth $4,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Turtle Creek Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. raised its stake in shares of Pool by 250.0% in the 4th quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 77 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period. CVA Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Pool in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC increased its stake in Pool by 73.7% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 99 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC increased its stake in Pool by 11,800.0% during the 4th quarter. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC now owns 119 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 118 shares during the period. 98.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Pool from $370.00 to $360.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 29th. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Pool from $338.00 to $290.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Robert W. Baird cut their target price on shares of Pool from $380.00 to $305.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their target price on shares of Pool from $360.00 to $290.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their price objective on shares of Pool from $416.00 to $356.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Pool has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $328.00.

Pool Stock Up 3.5 %

Shares of Pool stock traded up $11.04 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $328.40. The company had a trading volume of 799,694 shares, compared to its average volume of 509,040. The company’s 50-day moving average is $342.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is $371.96. Pool Co. has a twelve month low of $293.51 and a twelve month high of $422.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.88 and a quick ratio of 0.56. The company has a market cap of $12.59 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.00.

Pool (NASDAQ:POOL – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 25th. The specialty retailer reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.87 by ($0.02). Pool had a net margin of 9.17% and a return on equity of 35.49%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.13 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.46 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Pool Co. will post 10.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pool Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 16th were issued a $1.20 dividend. This is a boost from Pool’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, May 15th. This represents a $4.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.46%. Pool’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.56%.

Pool Company Profile

Pool Corporation distributes swimming pool supplies, equipment, and related leisure products in the United States and internationally. The company offers maintenance products, including chemicals, supplies, and pool accessories; repair and replacement parts for pool equipment, such as cleaners, filters, heaters, pumps, and lights; and building materials, such as concrete, plumbing and electrical components, functional and decorative pool surfaces, decking materials, tiles, hardscapes, and natural stones for pool installations and remodeling.

Further Reading

