Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 65,542 Shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Infosys Limited (NYSE:INFY – Free Report) by 17.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 305,335 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 65,542 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Infosys were worth $5,475,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in INFY. Aikya Investment Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Infosys during the 4th quarter valued at about $71,409,000. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 539.8% during the 4th quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 2,010,636 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,955,000 after purchasing an additional 1,696,378 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 76.1% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 3,585,850 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $64,294,000 after purchasing an additional 1,549,650 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 49.3% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 3,741,065 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $67,077,000 after purchasing an additional 1,235,140 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. boosted its position in shares of Infosys by 20.7% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,719,669 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $123,508,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,885 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 10.89% of the company’s stock.

Infosys Stock Performance

Shares of Infosys stock traded up $0.51 on Friday, hitting $20.40. The company had a trading volume of 10,583,669 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,698,956. The stock has a market capitalization of $84.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.84, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 0.98. Infosys Limited has a 1 year low of $15.33 and a 1 year high of $20.74. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $17.88 and a 200-day moving average of $18.49.

Infosys Cuts Dividend

Infosys ( NYSE:INFY Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 18th. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.17 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.49 billion. Infosys had a return on equity of 32.33% and a net margin of 17.06%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.18 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Infosys Limited will post 0.75 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 31st. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were given a dividend of $0.2035 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.4%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. Infosys’s payout ratio is 38.16%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Susquehanna dropped their price target on Infosys from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “negative” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. Guggenheim assumed coverage on Infosys in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on Infosys from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, April 19th. StockNews.com raised Infosys from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 9th. Finally, Bank of America raised Infosys from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $19.27.

Infosys Profile

Infosys Limited, together with its subsidiaries, provides consulting, technology, outsourcing, and next-generation digital services in North America, Europe, India, and internationally. It provides digital marketing and digital workplace, digital commerce, digital experience and interactions, metaverse, data analytics and AI, applied AI, generative AI, sustainability, blockchain, engineering, Internet of Things, enterprise agile DevOps, application modernization, cloud, digital process automation, digital supply chain, Microsoft business application and cloud business, service experience transformation, energy transition, cyber security, and quality engineering solutions; Oracle, SAP, and Saleforce solutions; API economy and microservices; and Topaz, an AI-first set of services, solutions, and platforms using generative AI technologies.

