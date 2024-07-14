Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 5,195 Shares of Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Franklin Electric Co., Inc. (NASDAQ:FELE – Free Report) by 20.8% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 19,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 5,195 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Franklin Electric were worth $2,108,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Duality Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 1.6% in the 1st quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 8,857 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $946,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 35.3% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 541 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $52,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 88.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 314 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the period. Bridge City Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Electric by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 21,399 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,286,000 after acquiring an additional 166 shares during the period. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Franklin Electric in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 79.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

FELE has been the subject of a number of research reports. DA Davidson raised their price objective on Franklin Electric from $87.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 1st. StockNews.com downgraded Franklin Electric from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 9th.

Insider Buying and Selling at Franklin Electric

In other Franklin Electric news, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 18,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,774,094. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, insider Delancey W. Davis sold 2,214 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.06, for a total value of $225,960.84. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $817,908.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jonathan M. Grandon sold 1,391 shares of Franklin Electric stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.00, for a total value of $136,318.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 18,103 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,774,094. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 2.72% of the company’s stock.

Franklin Electric Price Performance

Shares of Franklin Electric stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $98.86. 144,115 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 154,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 2.85 and a quick ratio of 1.17. The firm has a market cap of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.96. Franklin Electric Co., Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.61 and a 52 week high of $107.89. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $97.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of $98.86.

Franklin Electric (NASDAQ:FELE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 30th. The industrial products company reported $0.70 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.74 by ($0.04). Franklin Electric had a return on equity of 15.86% and a net margin of 9.25%. The company had revenue of $460.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.79 EPS. Franklin Electric’s quarterly revenue was down 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that Franklin Electric Co., Inc. will post 4.27 earnings per share for the current year.

Franklin Electric Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, May 2nd were given a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 1st. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.01%. Franklin Electric’s payout ratio is 24.88%.

Franklin Electric Company Profile

Franklin Electric Co, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and distributes water and fuel pumping systems worldwide. The company operates through Water Systems, Fueling Systems, and Distribution segments. The Water Systems segment offers submersible motors, drives, pumps, electronic controls, water treatment systems, monitoring devices, and related parts and equipment.

