Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 3,756 Shares of Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Saia, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAIA – Free Report) by 37.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,403 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 3,756 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Saia were worth $3,746,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its stake in shares of Saia by 5.7% in the first quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 387 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,000 after buying an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 13.3% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 2,977 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,742,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 319 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $140,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Xponance Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Saia by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director John P. Gainor, Jr. acquired 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 2nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $407.00 per share, for a total transaction of $203,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $366,300. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark increased their target price on shares of Saia from $575.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on shares of Saia in a report on Friday, June 7th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $445.00 target price for the company. Raymond James lowered their target price on shares of Saia from $540.00 to $520.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Saia from $645.00 to $484.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 29th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Saia from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $526.00 to $475.00 in a report on Friday, May 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $498.00.

Saia Stock Performance

Shares of SAIA traded up $4.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $455.02. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 271,247 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,046. The company has a market cap of $12.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.97, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $432.90 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $489.93. Saia, Inc. has a 52-week low of $341.26 and a 52-week high of $628.34.

Saia (NASDAQ:SAIA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 26th. The transportation company reported $3.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.43 by ($0.05). Saia had a net margin of 12.42% and a return on equity of 19.53%. The firm had revenue of $754.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $772.36 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.85 earnings per share. Saia’s revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts expect that Saia, Inc. will post 15.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Saia Company Profile

Saia, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a transportation company in North America. The company provides less-than-truckload services for shipments between 100 and 10,000 pounds; and other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services. It also offers other value-added services, including non-asset truckload, expedited, and logistics services.

