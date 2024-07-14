Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 2,545 Shares of EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report) by 18.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 11,173 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 2,545 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in EastGroup Properties were worth $2,009,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $103,931,000. Paralel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $1,357,000. New York Life Investment Management LLC grew its position in EastGroup Properties by 651.0% in the fourth quarter. New York Life Investment Management LLC now owns 15,186 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,787,000 after acquiring an additional 13,164 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $2,289,000. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC purchased a new position in EastGroup Properties in the fourth quarter worth $6,480,000. Institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get EastGroup Properties alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently issued reports on EGP shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $181.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $215.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 29th. KeyCorp cut their target price on shares of EastGroup Properties from $198.00 to $178.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on shares of EastGroup Properties in a research report on Monday, April 22nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $190.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on shares of EastGroup Properties from $190.00 to $183.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 2nd. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $182.41.

EastGroup Properties Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of EastGroup Properties stock traded up $0.89 during trading on Friday, reaching $183.45. 349,425 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 247,351. The company has a quick ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 0.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $166.90 and its 200 day moving average is $173.22. The firm has a market cap of $8.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.86 and a beta of 0.98. EastGroup Properties, Inc. has a 1 year low of $154.75 and a 1 year high of $188.85.

EastGroup Properties Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $1.27 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $5.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. EastGroup Properties’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.20%.

EastGroup Properties Company Profile

(Free Report)

EastGroup Properties, Inc (NYSE: EGP), a member of the S&P Mid-Cap 400 and Russell 1000 Indexes, is a self-administered equity real estate investment trust focused on the development, acquisition and operation of industrial properties in major Sunbelt markets throughout the United States with an emphasis in the states of Florida, Texas, Arizona, California and North Carolina.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for EastGroup Properties, Inc. (NYSE:EGP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for EastGroup Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EastGroup Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.