Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Sells 10,074 Shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in AB Ultra Short Income ETF (NYSEARCA:YEAR – Free Report) by 10.2% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 88,216 shares of the company’s stock after selling 10,074 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of AB Ultra Short Income ETF worth $4,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 15,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $759,000 after buying an additional 7,155 shares during the period. WealthPLAN Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 57.2% during the 4th quarter. WealthPLAN Partners LLC now owns 25,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,297,000 after buying an additional 9,386 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF during the 4th quarter worth $460,000. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 480.6% during the 4th quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 138,758 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,978,000 after buying an additional 114,857 shares during the period. Finally, Ellsworth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of AB Ultra Short Income ETF by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. Ellsworth Advisors LLC now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,283,000 after buying an additional 1,230 shares during the period.

AB Ultra Short Income ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA:YEAR remained flat at $50.49 during trading hours on Friday. 54,547 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,277. AB Ultra Short Income ETF has a 1 year low of $49.90 and a 1 year high of $52.18. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $50.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.40.

About AB Ultra Short Income ETF

The Ab Ultra Short Income ETF (YEAR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively managed ETF that provides exposure to government and corporate ultra-short-term bonds from the United States. The fund seeks to maintain a dollar-weighted average duration of less than one year.

Featured Stories

