Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report) by 12.6% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,771 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 689 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FactSet Research Systems were worth $2,168,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of FDS. Public Sector Pension Investment Board grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 8,892 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of FactSet Research Systems by 1,816.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 31,505 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $13,776,000 after buying an additional 29,861 shares during the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of FactSet Research Systems in the 3rd quarter valued at $325,000. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 24.8% during the 4th quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 3,228 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,540,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bath Savings Trust Co grew its position in FactSet Research Systems by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Bath Savings Trust Co now owns 31,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $14,871,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. 91.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get FactSet Research Systems alerts:

FactSet Research Systems Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:FDS traded up $4.80 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $423.90. The stock had a trading volume of 171,356 shares, compared to its average volume of 347,046. The company has a current ratio of 1.28, a quick ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. FactSet Research Systems Inc. has a 1 year low of $391.84 and a 1 year high of $488.64. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $421.22 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $444.14. The company has a market capitalization of $16.13 billion, a PE ratio of 31.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.75.

FactSet Research Systems Increases Dividend

FactSet Research Systems ( NYSE:FDS Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, June 21st. The business services provider reported $4.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.91 by $0.46. FactSet Research Systems had a net margin of 23.56% and a return on equity of 34.48%. The firm had revenue of $552.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $552.71 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.79 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that FactSet Research Systems Inc. will post 16.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 31st were paid a $1.04 dividend. This is a boost from FactSet Research Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 31st. This represents a $4.16 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. FactSet Research Systems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 31.37%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts have issued reports on FDS shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $377.00 to $419.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Oppenheimer reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Friday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $350.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, June 24th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of FactSet Research Systems in a research report on Thursday, April 11th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $430.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of FactSet Research Systems from $447.00 to $458.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 25th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and eight have given a hold rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $432.00.

Read Our Latest Research Report on FDS

Insider Activity at FactSet Research Systems

In related news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total value of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other FactSet Research Systems news, CAO Gregory T. Moskoff sold 330 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $419.50, for a total transaction of $138,435.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 72 shares in the company, valued at $30,204. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Frederick Philip Snow sold 3,000 shares of FactSet Research Systems stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $415.26, for a total transaction of $1,245,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 12,915 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,363,082.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 27,419 shares of company stock worth $11,606,013 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

FactSet Research Systems Company Profile

(Free Report)

FactSet Research Systems Inc, a financial data company, provides integrated financial information and analytical applications to the investment community in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company delivers insight and information through the workflow solutions of research, analytics and trading, content and technology solutions, and wealth.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FDS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for FactSet Research Systems Inc. (NYSE:FDS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for FactSet Research Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FactSet Research Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.