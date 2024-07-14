Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 74,137 Shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (NYSEARCA:MNA – Free Report) by 58.0% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 201,929 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 74,137 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.22% of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF worth $6,357,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MNA. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 1,344.3% in the 4th quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 459,813 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,443,000 after buying an additional 427,976 shares during the last quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisors L.P. purchased a new position in IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,878,000. Avestar Capital LLC grew its position in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Avestar Capital LLC now owns 116,458 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,699,000 after acquiring an additional 19,674 shares during the period. Focus Financial Network Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $582,000. Finally, Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management LLC now owns 454,445 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,274,000 after purchasing an additional 14,770 shares during the period.

Get IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF alerts:

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Stock Down 0.5 %

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF stock traded down $0.16 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.86. The stock had a trading volume of 15,378 shares, compared to its average volume of 50,771. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $31.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.30. IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF has a 1 year low of $30.36 and a 1 year high of $32.09. The stock has a market cap of $274.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.60 and a beta of 0.15.

IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Company Profile

The IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF (MNA) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the IQ Merger Arbitrage index. The fund tracks an index that uses a merger arbitrage strategy with long exposure to takeover targets and short exposure to broad global equity indexes. MNA was launched on Nov 17, 2009 and is managed by IndexIQ.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IQ Merger Arbitrage ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.