Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 613 Shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC (NASDAQ:CCEP – Free Report) by 0.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 73,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 613 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners were worth $5,128,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 25.6% in the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 199,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,935,000 after acquiring an additional 40,584 shares during the period. Sciencast Management LP bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $203,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 5.5% during the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 11,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $815,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the last quarter. Callan Capital LLC bought a new stake in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners during the first quarter valued at approximately $214,000. Finally, First Command Advisory Services Inc. lifted its position in Coca-Cola Europacific Partners by 35,863.0% during the first quarter. First Command Advisory Services Inc. now owns 9,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 9,683 shares during the last quarter. 31.35% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ CCEP traded up $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $74.10. The stock had a trading volume of 998,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,200,706. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC has a 1 year low of $56.28 and a 1 year high of $76.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $73.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $70.46.

The business also recently disclosed a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.79 per share. This represents a yield of 5.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 9th.

Several brokerages have issued reports on CCEP. StockNews.com lowered shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, May 19th. Argus boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 19th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Barclays boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $78.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 14th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on shares of Coca-Cola Europacific Partners from $68.00 to $77.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, March 28th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.00.

Coca-Cola Europacific Partners PLC, together with its subsidiaries, produces, distributes, and sells a range of non-alcoholic ready to drink beverages. It offers flavours, mixers, and energy drinks; soft drinks, waters, enhanced water, and isotonic drinks; and ready-to-drink tea and coffee, juices, and other drinks.

