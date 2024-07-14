Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Purchases 4,453 Shares of Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report) by 8.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 56,380 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,453 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Option Care Health were worth $1,891,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Park Place Capital Corp boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 48.4% in the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 1,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 130.2% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 845 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 478 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Option Care Health in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 14.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 6,798 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after acquiring an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TFO Wealth Partners LLC boosted its stake in Option Care Health by 24,625.0% in the fourth quarter. TFO Wealth Partners LLC now owns 989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares during the last quarter. 98.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Option Care Health alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, Barrington Research reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $38.00 target price on shares of Option Care Health in a research note on Wednesday, April 24th.

Option Care Health Stock Performance

Shares of OPCH stock traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $29.37. 2,040,324 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,608,898. The company has a market capitalization of $5.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.32, a PEG ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $28.77 and its 200 day moving average is $30.90. Option Care Health, Inc. has a 1 year low of $26.11 and a 1 year high of $35.74.

Option Care Health (NASDAQ:OPCH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.10 billion. Option Care Health had a net margin of 6.15% and a return on equity of 18.92%. Option Care Health’s revenue was up 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.21 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Option Care Health, Inc. will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

Option Care Health Profile

(Free Report)

Option Care Health, Inc offers home and alternate site infusion services in the United States. The company provides anti-infective therapies; home infusion services to treat heart failures; home parenteral nutrition and enteral nutrition support services for numerous acute and chronic conditions, such as stroke, cancer, and gastrointestinal diseases; immunoglobulin infusion therapies for the treatment of immune deficiencies; and treatments for chronic inflammatory disorders, including crohn's disease, plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, and other chronic inflammatory disorders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OPCH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Option Care Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Option Care Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Option Care Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.