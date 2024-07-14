Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $4.24 Million Stock Holdings in Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Teradata Co. (NYSE:TDC – Free Report) by 14.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 109,737 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 18,511 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.11% of Teradata worth $4,244,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 11,671,512 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $525,451,000 after purchasing an additional 496,702 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 21.2% in the 3rd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,585,939 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $116,419,000 after purchasing an additional 451,816 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 7.9% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,584,625 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $68,948,000 after purchasing an additional 116,489 shares during the period. Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in shares of Teradata by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,267,342 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $55,142,000 after purchasing an additional 38,043 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Teradata in the 4th quarter valued at about $54,332,000. 90.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Stephen Mcmillan sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.95, for a total transaction of $319,500.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 393,579 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,574,849.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael D. Hutchinson sold 18,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.96, for a total transaction of $609,760.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 55,190 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,819,062.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.92% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Teradata Stock Performance

Shares of TDC traded down $0.23 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $34.12. 637,297 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 657,788. Teradata Co. has a 52 week low of $31.48 and a 52 week high of $57.73. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $33.40 and its 200-day simple moving average is $38.29. The firm has a market cap of $3.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.24, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.34 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a quick ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.83.

Teradata (NYSE:TDC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The technology company reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.55 by $0.02. Teradata had a net margin of 2.31% and a return on equity of 70.34%. The company had revenue of $465.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $461.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Teradata Co. will post 1.14 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TDC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Bank of America cut shares of Teradata from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $48.00 to $39.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. TD Cowen dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $46.00 to $40.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on shares of Teradata from $58.00 to $46.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Guggenheim reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Teradata in a report on Tuesday, June 25th. Finally, JMP Securities lowered their price target on shares of Teradata from $72.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.82.

Teradata Profile

Teradata Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides a connected multi-cloud data platform for enterprise analytics. The company offers Teradata Vantage, an open and connected platform designed to leverage data across an enterprise. Its business consulting services include support services for organizations to establish a data and analytic vision, enable a multi-cloud ecosystem architecture, and identify and operationalize analytical opportunities, as well as to ensure the analytical infrastructure delivers value.

Featured Stories

