Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $1.79 Million Position in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in Nordson Co. (NASDAQ:NDSN – Free Report) by 14.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,500 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,123 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nordson were worth $1,785,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Deutsche Bank AG grew its position in Nordson by 11.4% during the third quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 178,988 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $39,945,000 after buying an additional 18,291 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in Nordson by 67.2% during the third quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 1,458 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $325,000 after buying an additional 586 shares in the last quarter. Diversified Trust Co grew its position in Nordson by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 5,001 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,321,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Nordson during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Finally, Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Nordson by 4.6% during the fourth quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,886 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,668,000 after buying an additional 615 shares in the last quarter. 72.11% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Nordson Price Performance

NDSN traded up $1.88 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $237.15. 171,299 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 209,528. Nordson Co. has a one year low of $208.91 and a one year high of $279.38. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $240.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $254.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.91.

Nordson Announces Dividend

Nordson ( NASDAQ:NDSN Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.30 by $0.04. Nordson had a net margin of 18.23% and a return on equity of 20.20%. The company had revenue of $650.64 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $661.06 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.26 earnings per share. Nordson’s quarterly revenue was up .1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Nordson Co. will post 9.52 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 21st were paid a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 20th. Nordson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 32.42%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms recently weighed in on NDSN. StockNews.com downgraded Nordson from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 28th. DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $315.00 to $295.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Nordson from $303.00 to $272.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 22nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $279.40.

Nordson Profile

(Free Report)

Nordson Corporation engineers, manufactures, and markets products and systems to dispense, apply, and control adhesives, coatings, polymers, sealants, biomaterials, and other fluids worldwide. It operates through three segments: Industrial Precision Solutions; Medical and Fluid Solutions; and Advanced Technology Solutions.

