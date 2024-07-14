Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Nova Ltd. (NASDAQ:NVMI – Free Report) by 25.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,725 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 3,357 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nova were worth $1,725,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BNP Paribas Financial Markets lifted its stake in Nova by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 31,083 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,514,000 after purchasing an additional 21,699 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Nova by 8.1% in the 4th quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 71,770 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,860,000 after purchasing an additional 5,370 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Nova by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 52,423 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $7,202,000 after purchasing an additional 9,058 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in Nova by 17.2% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 82,443 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,327,000 after purchasing an additional 12,120 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. lifted its stake in Nova by 3.3% in the 4th quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,070,485 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $147,074,000 after purchasing an additional 33,800 shares in the last quarter. 82.99% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Nova stock traded up $4.18 during trading on Friday, hitting $235.92. The company had a trading volume of 133,740 shares, compared to its average volume of 169,992. Nova Ltd. has a 1-year low of $90.59 and a 1-year high of $247.21. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $219.75 and its 200-day simple moving average is $181.25. The stock has a market cap of $6.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 54.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.43 and a beta of 1.47.

Nova ( NASDAQ:NVMI Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 9th. The semiconductor company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.29. Nova had a net margin of 26.26% and a return on equity of 19.89%. The firm had revenue of $141.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.78 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.12 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Nova Ltd. will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on NVMI. Benchmark raised their price target on shares of Nova from $187.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Bank of America raised their price target on shares of Nova from $190.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 10th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Tuesday, April 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $210.00 price target for the company. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Nova in a report on Monday, May 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $240.00 price target for the company. Finally, Needham & Company LLC restated a “hold” rating on shares of Nova in a report on Friday, May 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Nova has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $221.25.

Nova Ltd. designs, develops, produces, and sells process control systems used in the manufacture of semiconductors in Israel, Taiwan, the United States, China, Korea, and internationally. Its product portfolio includes a set of metrology platforms for dimensional, films, and materials and chemical metrology measurements for process control for various semiconductor manufacturing process steps, including lithography, etch, chemical mechanical planarization, deposition, electrochemical plating, and advanced packaging.

