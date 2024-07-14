Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Position in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. decreased its stake in Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report) by 6.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 79,637 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 5,101 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned about 0.15% of Workiva worth $6,753,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of WK. Fidelis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Workiva during the first quarter valued at approximately $45,000. RiverPark Advisors LLC increased its stake in Workiva by 361.5% in the first quarter. RiverPark Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 893 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in Workiva in the fourth quarter worth $107,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its position in shares of Workiva by 9.0% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,692 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $143,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in shares of Workiva by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,800 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $168,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Get Workiva alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Workiva from $103.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Workiva from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 9th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Workiva in a report on Friday, May 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $96.00 target price on shares of Workiva in a research report on Tuesday, June 11th. Finally, Robert W. Baird dropped their price target on Workiva from $105.00 to $94.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Workiva presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $105.14.

Workiva Stock Performance

WK stock traded up $1.28 during trading on Friday, reaching $74.33. 438,160 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 417,183. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $76.52 and a 200 day simple moving average of $83.96. Workiva Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.40 and a 12 month high of $116.00. The company has a market capitalization of $4.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -43.22 and a beta of 1.07.

Workiva (NYSE:WK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 2nd. The software maker reported ($0.19) EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). The business had revenue of $175.67 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $173.85 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Workiva Inc. will post -0.62 EPS for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling at Workiva

In other news, EVP Michael D. Hawkins sold 3,435 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.46, for a total transaction of $279,815.10. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 55,487 shares in the company, valued at $4,519,971.02. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 3.86% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Workiva Profile

(Free Report)

Workiva Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud-based reporting solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers Workiva platform, a multi-tenant cloud software that provides data linking capabilities; audit trail services; administrators access management; and allows customers to connect data from multiple enterprise resource planning, human capital management, and customer relationship management systems, as well as other third-party cloud and on-premise applications.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Workiva Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workiva and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.