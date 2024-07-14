Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of FirstService Co. (NASDAQ:FSV – Free Report) (TSE:FSV) by 0.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,676 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in FirstService were worth $1,936,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp raised its stake in FirstService by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 2,381,128 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $385,917,000 after buying an additional 16,362 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in FirstService by 1.9% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,582,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $230,293,000 after buying an additional 29,482 shares during the last quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in FirstService by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,382,615 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $229,238,000 after buying an additional 15,482 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc raised its stake in FirstService by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 520,447 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,579,000 after buying an additional 8,432 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in FirstService during the 4th quarter valued at $82,488,000. 69.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:FSV traded up $3.84 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $163.19. The company had a trading volume of 166,348 shares, compared to its average volume of 86,107. FirstService Co. has a 12-month low of $134.77 and a 12-month high of $171.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 2.00 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market cap of $7.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 80.79 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a fifty day moving average of $150.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $157.89.

FirstService ( NASDAQ:FSV Get Free Report ) (TSE:FSV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by ($0.01). FirstService had a return on equity of 16.42% and a net margin of 2.02%. The business had revenue of $1.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts expect that FirstService Co. will post 4.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 28th were paid a $0.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.61%. FirstService’s payout ratio is presently 49.51%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on FirstService from $193.00 to $196.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 7th. Scotiabank upped their price objective on FirstService from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $187.60.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

