Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Free Report) (TSE:CNR) by 5.4% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,645 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 892 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Canadian National Railway were worth $2,061,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bfsg LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 110.5% during the 1st quarter. Bfsg LLC now owns 200 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in Canadian National Railway by 766.7% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 234 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Keener Financial Planning LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Rational Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 1st quarter valued at $49,000. Finally, Knuff & Co LLC acquired a new stake in Canadian National Railway during the 4th quarter valued at $50,000. 80.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CNI shares. Scotiabank raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Canadian National Railway in a report on Monday, April 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $130.00 price objective for the company. Bank of America raised shares of Canadian National Railway from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $140.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 10th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $146.25 to $130.67 in a report on Monday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Canadian National Railway from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 22nd. Eighteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Canadian National Railway presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $148.03.

Canadian National Railway Stock Performance

Shares of CNI traded up $0.81 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $120.22. 836,912 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,377,438. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.60. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $122.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $125.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $76.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.89. Canadian National Railway has a 12 month low of $103.96 and a 12 month high of $134.02.

Canadian National Railway (NYSE:CNI – Get Free Report) (TSE:CNR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $3.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.16 billion. Canadian National Railway had a return on equity of 23.27% and a net margin of 32.81%. Equities analysts predict that Canadian National Railway will post 5.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Canadian National Railway Cuts Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 7th were paid a dividend of $0.625 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 7th. This represents a $2.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.08%. Canadian National Railway’s payout ratio is 39.55%.

About Canadian National Railway

Canadian National Railway Company, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the rail, intermodal, trucking, and marine transportation and logistics business in Canada and the United States. The company provides rail services, which include equipment, custom brokerage services, transloading and distribution, business development and real estate, and private car storage services; and intermodal services, such as temperature controlled cargo, port partnerships, and logistics parks.

