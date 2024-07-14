Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lowered its stake in United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,305 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of United Therapeutics worth $5,813,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Blue Trust Inc. increased its stake in United Therapeutics by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 504 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $114,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC increased its stake in shares of United Therapeutics by 2.7% in the first quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC now owns 2,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $515,000 after buying an additional 59 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd raised its holdings in United Therapeutics by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 3,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $856,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 482 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Finally, Compass Ion Advisors LLC boosted its position in United Therapeutics by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Compass Ion Advisors LLC now owns 2,892 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $664,000 after buying an additional 101 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.08% of the company’s stock.

Get United Therapeutics alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

UTHR has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $300.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 8th. StockNews.com lowered United Therapeutics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 20th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on United Therapeutics from $218.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, May 3rd. TD Cowen raised their price target on United Therapeutics from $270.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of United Therapeutics from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $321.55.

United Therapeutics Stock Down 0.8 %

United Therapeutics stock traded down $2.50 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $321.38. The company had a trading volume of 510,091 shares, compared to its average volume of 575,623. United Therapeutics Co. has a 12 month low of $208.62 and a 12 month high of $330.00. The company has a market capitalization of $14.26 billion, a PE ratio of 15.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $290.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $249.95. The company has a current ratio of 3.77, a quick ratio of 3.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

United Therapeutics (NASDAQ:UTHR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The biotechnology company reported $6.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.63 by $0.54. The company had revenue of $677.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $620.31 million. United Therapeutics had a net margin of 42.05% and a return on equity of 18.72%. United Therapeutics’s revenue was up 33.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.86 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that United Therapeutics Co. will post 24.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total value of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other United Therapeutics news, Director Nilda Mesa sold 266 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $318.58, for a total transaction of $84,742.28. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,107 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,626,988.06. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Martine A. Rothblatt sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.35, for a total transaction of $1,174,860.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,425.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 100,884 shares of company stock worth $27,931,991 over the last 90 days. 12.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

United Therapeutics Company Profile

(Free Report)

United Therapeutics Corporation, a biotechnology company, engages in the development and commercialization of products to address the unmet medical needs of patients with chronic and life-threatening diseases in the United States and internationally. The company offers Tyvaso DPI, an inhaled dry powder via pre-filled and single-use cartridges; Tyvaso, an inhaled solution via ultrasonic nebulizer; Remodulin (treprostinil) injection to treat patients with pulmonary arterial hypertension (PAH) to diminish symptoms associated with exercise; Orenitram, a tablet dosage form of treprostinil, to delay disease progression and improve exercise capacity in PAH patients; and Adcirca, an oral PDE-5 inhibitor to enhance the exercise ability in PAH patients.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UTHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Therapeutics Co. (NASDAQ:UTHR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for United Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.