Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Cuts Position in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report) by 18.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,902 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock after selling 3,420 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Micron Technology were worth $1,757,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Micron Technology by 1.5% during the first quarter. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC now owns 6,582 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 98 shares during the period. Retirement Group LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 37.3% in the first quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 368 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AIA Group Ltd boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 2.1% in the first quarter. AIA Group Ltd now owns 4,821 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $568,000 after purchasing an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 5.2% in the first quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC now owns 2,119 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $250,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Micron Technology by 3.1% in the first quarter. Premier Path Wealth Partners LLC now owns 4,183 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $493,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares in the last quarter. 80.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

MU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James upped their price target on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Micron Technology from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, June 24th. Argus raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $140.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, March 21st. Finally, UBS Group decreased their price objective on Micron Technology from $155.00 to $153.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Micron Technology has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $158.72.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total value of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at $86,789,214.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, CEO Sanjay Mehrotra sold 7,000 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.70, for a total transaction of $844,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 719,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $86,789,214.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Manish H. Bhatia sold 53,317 shares of Micron Technology stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.18, for a total value of $6,354,320.06. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 319,119 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,032,602.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 250,730 shares of company stock worth $31,063,449 over the last 90 days. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Micron Technology Price Performance

NASDAQ:MU traded up $3.32 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $133.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,726,899 shares, compared to its average volume of 28,979,364. The business’s 50-day moving average is $132.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.77. The company has a market capitalization of $148.09 billion, a PE ratio of -94.05 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 2.16 and a current ratio of 3.41. Micron Technology, Inc. has a 52-week low of $61.75 and a 52-week high of $157.54.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.14. Micron Technology had a negative return on equity of 4.01% and a negative net margin of 7.20%. The business had revenue of $6.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.67 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($1.57) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 81.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 0.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be given a $0.115 dividend. This represents a $0.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, July 8th. Micron Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -32.39%.

Micron Technology Profile

(Free Report)

Micron Technology, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and sells memory and storage products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, Embedded Business Unit, and Storage Business Unit. It provides memory and storage technologies comprising dynamic random access memory semiconductor devices with low latency that provide high-speed data retrieval; non-volatile and re-writeable semiconductor storage devices; and non-volatile re-writable semiconductor memory devices that provide fast read speeds under the Micron and Crucial brands, as well as through private labels.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.