Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 813 Shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 9.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,265 shares of the investment management company’s stock after acquiring an additional 813 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $3,870,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Personal Financial Services bought a new stake in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth about $25,000. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 106.3% during the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 66 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. First United Bank & Trust bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $26,000. Pineridge Advisors LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, LifeSteps Financial Inc. bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. 71.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GS shares. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on The Goldman Sachs Group from $486.00 to $475.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $479.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 30th. Bank of America boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $450.00 to $478.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $485.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 27th. Finally, HSBC boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $470.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 16th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $455.89.

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE GS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $479.88. The stock had a trading volume of 2,727,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,003,956. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $458.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $417.21. The company has a current ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The firm has a market cap of $154.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.37. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $483.44.

The Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $11.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $8.54 by $3.04. The company had revenue of $14.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.94 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a return on equity of 8.86% and a net margin of 8.17%. The Goldman Sachs Group’s revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $8.79 earnings per share. Analysts expect that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 36.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total transaction of $25,360,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director David A. Viniar sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $432.25, for a total transaction of $2,161,250.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 623,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $269,475,456.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Goldman Sachs Group Inc sold 4,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.34, for a total value of $25,360,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,981,022 shares in the company, valued at $82,299,679.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

The Goldman Sachs Group Profile

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Featured Articles

