Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Acquires 10,694 Shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of FMC Co. (NYSE:FMC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 82,037 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after purchasing an additional 10,694 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. owned 0.07% of FMC worth $5,226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,521,787 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $915,599,000 after purchasing an additional 176,978 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 12,547,766 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $791,137,000 after purchasing an additional 1,666,096 shares during the last quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 105.1% during the fourth quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 2,961,857 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $186,745,000 after purchasing an additional 1,518,053 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of FMC by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,428,010 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $153,030,000 after purchasing an additional 53,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of FMC during the fourth quarter worth $83,227,000. Institutional investors own 91.86% of the company’s stock.

FMC Trading Up 1.3 %

Shares of FMC stock traded up $0.71 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $57.41. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,070,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,437,947. FMC Co. has a 12 month low of $49.49 and a 12 month high of $97.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $59.25 and a 200 day moving average of $58.95. The company has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.46 and a quick ratio of 1.02.

FMC Dividend Announcement

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01. FMC had a return on equity of 7.68% and a net margin of 27.65%. The company had revenue of $918.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that FMC Co. will post 3.53 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 18th. Investors of record on Friday, June 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 28th. This represents a $2.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.04%. FMC’s payout ratio is presently 25.89%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

FMC has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on FMC from $65.00 to $81.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 10th. Loop Capital upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 19th. Mizuho upped their price target on FMC from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 7th. StockNews.com raised FMC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on FMC from $53.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, FMC presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.06.

FMC Company Profile

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that includes insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

