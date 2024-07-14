OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW) Stock Holdings Lifted by New South Capital Management Inc.

New South Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited (NASDAQ:OSW – Free Report) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,651,046 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 250,217 shares during the period. OneSpaWorld makes up about 1.5% of New South Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. New South Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 2.64% of OneSpaWorld worth $35,073,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of OSW. DAVENPORT & Co LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 2,224,289 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,362,000 after purchasing an additional 98,877 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 8.5% during the 4th quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,992,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,101,000 after purchasing an additional 155,517 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in OneSpaWorld during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,505,000. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 23.3% during the 4th quarter. Lisanti Capital Growth LLC now owns 206,460 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,911,000 after purchasing an additional 39,050 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in OneSpaWorld by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 37,553 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after purchasing an additional 5,449 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.98% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:OSW traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $15.94. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 905,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 579,417. The company has a market cap of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.04 and a beta of 2.14. OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited has a one year low of $9.82 and a one year high of $16.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $15.20 and its 200-day moving average is $14.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 1.85 and a quick ratio of 1.34.

OneSpaWorld ( NASDAQ:OSW Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 1st. The company reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.14 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $211.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $206.98 million. OneSpaWorld had a net margin of 4.14% and a return on equity of 13.01%. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.10 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Truist Financial boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 12th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Finally, Loop Capital boosted their price target on shares of OneSpaWorld from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 15th.

In other OneSpaWorld news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,672,651.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, Director Walter Field Mclallen sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.23, for a total transaction of $38,075.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 175,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,672,651.78. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Susan Reardon Bonner sold 35,554 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.85, for a total transaction of $527,976.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 272,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,048,451.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 50,762 shares of company stock valued at $755,153 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.00% of the company’s stock.

OneSpaWorld Holdings Limited operates health and wellness centers onboard cruise ships and at destination resorts worldwide. Its health and wellness centers offer services, such as traditional body, salon, and skin care services and products; self-service fitness facilities, specialized fitness classes, and personal fitness training; pain management, detoxifying programs, and body composition analyses; weight management programs and products; and medi-spa services.

