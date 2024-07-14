Omni Network Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $133.69 Million (OMNI)

Omni Network (OMNI) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 11:00 AM ET on July 14th. Omni Network has a market cap of $133.69 million and $18.61 million worth of Omni Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Omni Network has traded down 1% against the dollar. One Omni Network token can now be purchased for approximately $12.02 or 0.00020039 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Omni Network alerts:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $95.84 or 0.00338062 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

Omni Network Profile

Omni Network was first traded on April 10th, 2022. Omni Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,124,166 tokens. Omni Network’s official message board is news.omni.network. Omni Network’s official Twitter account is @omnifdn. Omni Network’s official website is omni.network.

Buying and Selling Omni Network

According to CryptoCompare, “Omni Network (OMNI) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Omni Network has a current supply of 100,000,000 with 8,335,597.56384718 in circulation. The last known price of Omni Network is 12.2813951 USD and is down -0.01 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 95 active market(s) with $17,378,738.27 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://omni.network/.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Omni Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Omni Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Omni Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Omni Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Omni Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.