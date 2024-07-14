Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL) Shares Bought by Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. (NASDAQ:ODFL – Free Report) by 90.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 21,995 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,457 shares during the quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Old Dominion Freight Line were worth $4,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Fortitude Family Office LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Headinvest LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 3rd quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Sound Income Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Old Dominion Freight Line in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. 77.82% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

ODFL has been the subject of several recent research reports. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $209.00 to $206.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 26th. Baird R W upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 8th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Old Dominion Freight Line from $174.00 to $168.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 8th. Barclays decreased their target price on Old Dominion Freight Line from $205.00 to $195.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 12th. Finally, Vertical Research upgraded Old Dominion Freight Line from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $175.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, April 29th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Old Dominion Freight Line presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $200.55.

Old Dominion Freight Line Stock Performance

ODFL traded up $3.46 during trading on Friday, hitting $190.22. 1,876,687 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,495,886. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.49, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.00. Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. has a 1-year low of $165.49 and a 1-year high of $227.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $177.21 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $198.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.29, a current ratio of 2.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Old Dominion Freight Line (NASDAQ:ODFL – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 24th. The transportation company reported $1.34 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. Old Dominion Freight Line had a return on equity of 30.12% and a net margin of 21.19%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc. will post 5.9 earnings per share for the current year.

Old Dominion Freight Line Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 19th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 5th were issued a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 5th. Old Dominion Freight Line’s payout ratio is currently 18.31%.

Old Dominion Freight Line Profile

Old Dominion Freight Line, Inc operates as a less-than-truckload motor carrier in the United States and North America. The company offers regional, inter-regional, and national less-than-truckload services, as well as expedited transportation. It also provides various value-added services, including container drayage, truckload brokerage, and supply chain consulting.

