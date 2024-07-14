OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.

OKYO Pharma Price Performance

NASDAQ OKYO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.

OKYO Pharma Company Profile

OKYO Pharma Limited, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in developing therapeutics for patients suffering from inflammatory eye diseases and ocular pain in the United Kingdom. Its lead preclinical product candidate is OK-101, which is in Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of dry eye disease.

