OKYO Pharma’s (OKYO) Buy Rating Reiterated at HC Wainwright

HC Wainwright restated their buy rating on shares of OKYO Pharma (NASDAQ:OKYO – Free Report) in a research note published on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. HC Wainwright currently has a $7.00 price target on the stock.
OKYO Pharma Price Performance
NASDAQ OKYO opened at $1.59 on Thursday. OKYO Pharma has a 52-week low of $1.01 and a 52-week high of $3.07. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1.35 and its 200 day moving average price is $1.46.
OKYO Pharma Company Profile
