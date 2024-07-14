OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) Short Interest Down 15.9% in June

OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,850,000 shares, a drop of 15.9% from the June 15th total of 5,770,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,340,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.6 days. Currently, 2.4% of the company’s stock are short sold.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the first quarter. Concurrent Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,278 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $387,000 after buying an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.8% during the fourth quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 11,768 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $411,000 after buying an additional 435 shares in the last quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 178.1% during the fourth quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 762 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 488 shares in the last quarter. TIAA Trust National Association lifted its position in OGE Energy by 3.6% during the first quarter. TIAA Trust National Association now owns 14,511 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 507 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Tectonic Advisors LLC lifted its position in OGE Energy by 5.6% during the fourth quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 10,616 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 563 shares in the last quarter. 71.84% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE OGE traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $36.71. The company had a trading volume of 1,015,377 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,069,397. The company has a quick ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. OGE Energy has a twelve month low of $31.25 and a twelve month high of $37.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.46. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.45 and a beta of 0.74.

OGE Energy ( NYSE:OGE Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 1st. The utilities provider reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.35 by ($0.26). OGE Energy had a net margin of 14.63% and a return on equity of 8.89%. The business had revenue of $596.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $607.37 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.19 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that OGE Energy will post 2.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 26th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.418 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, July 8th. This represents a $1.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.55%. OGE Energy’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 84.77%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. Argus downgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. StockNews.com upgraded shares of OGE Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of OGE Energy from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 18th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.60.

OGE Energy Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as an energy services provider in the United States. The company generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric energy. In addition, it provides retail electric service to approximately 896,000 customers, which covers a service area of approximately 30,000 square miles in Oklahoma and western Arkansas; and owns and operates coal-fired, natural gas-fired, wind-powered, and solar-powered generating assets.

