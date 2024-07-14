OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN) Short Interest Update

OFS Credit Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:OCCIN – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,100 shares, an increase of 46.4% from the June 15th total of 2,800 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 3,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1.1 days.

OFS Credit Stock Performance

Shares of OCCIN stock traded up $0.06 on Friday, reaching $23.14. The stock had a trading volume of 9,610 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,752. OFS Credit has a 1 year low of $21.53 and a 1 year high of $23.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $22.96.

About OFS Credit

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

